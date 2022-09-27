Many prominent faces, Sarpanches joined us : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party today said that many prominent faces including Sarpanches joined the party during a event organised in its Kashmir office.

The new faces who joined Aam Aadmi Party in the event includes: former Chief Member of Maynadeeka National Party and member of BJP Jinab Nazir Ahamd Sofi, Social Activist Barkat Ali Mir from Budgam,

Social Activist Adv. Muzaffer Allai from Budgam, Village President Mir Yousuf from Budgam, Social Activist, Zahoor Ahmad Ganai from Budgam, Social Activist, Fayaz Ahamd Bhat from Budgam, Sarpanch Ali Mohammad Rather, Naib Sarpanch of Budgam Syed Sajad, Social Activist Shahid Umar from Srinagar,

Social Activist Imran Beig from Srinagar and others.