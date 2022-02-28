Map job requirements of 5 lakh youth by April 2022: Chief Secretary Mehta

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday asked the Mission Youth to build a database of 5 lakh youth by April 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the progress under the Mission Youth, he said that the database of 5 lakh youth should be built through youth clubs and other mission initiatives with Aadhaar numbers, mobile numbers, and other relevant information to map their job requirements by the end of April 2022.
The chief secretary said that 50,000 youth in J&K would be provided jobs under the ambitious Mission Youth programme.
He said that the mission should focus on empowering youth to set up their ventures, start economic activities at new and upcoming 225 heritage, tourist, and trekking destinations and routes.
Mehta asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mission Youth to tap the youth in and around the areas of these 225 tourist, heritage, and trekking sites and routes for skilling and assistance to enable them to make a living where it would matter to them the most.
The chief secretary also reviewed schemes like AVSAR, Rise Together, Tourist Village Network, and Parvaaz under the Mission Youth.