Market checking carried out in Bandipora

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja on Thursday urged the people of Bandipora to report the unethical practices of the shopkeepers to the administration and assured strict action against illegal practices.
He said this while interacting with customers during a market checking in Bandipora town conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner.
A joint inspection team of different departments including Revenue, Municipal Council Bandipora, Animal and sheep Husbandry, DCS&CA, Legal Metrology, Drug Control Office, ARTO, Food Safety and Police conducted an intensive market checking to review and monitor the fair functioning of various markets of Bandipora, besides ensuring availability of quality products and to curb black marketing, profiteering of essential commodities in view of the rising demand during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
ADC Bandipora interacted with shopkeepers of different trades and also got the first-hand hand feedback from the consumers present there. He also checked the bills of the customers at shops selling essential commodities to check the pricing.
He urged the consumers to know their rights and pay only according to the rates notified by the government while purchasing essential commodities.
While interacting with the customers he urged them to be aware about their rights as consumers.
He asked them to get proper receipts against each purchase and if they feel they are duped they can report at the concerned consumer courts and also report to district administration, concerned departments and other relevant forums.
ADC appreciated the shopkeepers who were following all the rules and regulations and complimented them for being fair in their business.
During the inspection different departments also fined some erring shopkeepers for different violations and realised an amount of Rs 17000 as fine. Huge quantity of polythene was recovered from the shopkeepers and destroyed on spot to curb the menace of polythene pollution.
During the drive some vehicles parked on the roadside were also lifted and blacklisted on spot by ARTO Bandipora.
During the inspection, Waseem Raja stressed on the traders to follow the rules in letter and spirit and avoid illegal and unethical practices.
The ADC Bandipora directed all the concerned officers to ensure regular inspections of markets falling within their respective jurisdiction and take strict action against those indulging in overpricing and other malpractices especially during the holy month.
He said that the drive will continue on a regular basis across all district markets to keep a check on traders and shopkeepers for indulging in overcharging and other unethical activities.