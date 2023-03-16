Market checking carried out in Bandipora

ADC Bandipora interacted with shopkeepers of different trades and also got the first-hand hand feedback from the consumers present there. He also checked the bills of the customers at shops selling essential commodities to check the pricing.

He urged the consumers to know their rights and pay only according to the rates notified by the government while purchasing essential commodities.

While interacting with the customers he urged them to be aware about their rights as consumers.

He asked them to get proper receipts against each purchase and if they feel they are duped they can report at the concerned consumer courts and also report to district administration, concerned departments and other relevant forums.

ADC appreciated the shopkeepers who were following all the rules and regulations and complimented them for being fair in their business.

During the inspection different departments also fined some erring shopkeepers for different violations and realised an amount of Rs 17000 as fine. Huge quantity of polythene was recovered from the shopkeepers and destroyed on spot to curb the menace of polythene pollution.

During the drive some vehicles parked on the roadside were also lifted and blacklisted on spot by ARTO Bandipora.