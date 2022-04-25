Market checking carried out in Bhaderwah to curb overpricing, sale of unhygienic commodities
Bhaderwah: The authorities carried out a surprise market checking in Bhaderwah to ensure that consumers are getting essential commodities as per rate list and in hygienic condition during the holy month of Ramadhan.
The surprise checking was held under the supervision of tehsildar Bhadarwah Showket Hayat Mattoo along with EO MC Bhadarwah Yousuf-Ul-Umar and Dr Shahnawaz from Department of Veterinary Bhadarwah, officers of CAPD, Municipality and Police.
The checking squad conducted checking of chicken shops, butcheries, vegetables shops, grocery dealers and sweet shops at Pasri Bus Stand, Jamia Masjid, Saddar Bazaar, Vegetable Market, Seri Bazaar, Jaie Road and asked shopkeepers to sell essential commodities especially meat, chicken and sweets on fixed prices as per rate list and in hygienic condition.
Tehsildar Bhadarwah Showket Hayat Mattoo said that they got several complaints on price issues of meat, fruit and vegetables. Acting on complaints “we are conducting checking of market to ensure that essential commodities are being sold to consumers as per the rate list and in hygienic condition.”
“I urge people that if they find any trader or shopkeeper selling commodities at higher prices, they should contact us. We will take action against them,” he added. He said that they have directed police and traffic personnel to manage the entry of vehicles in the market to solve the problem of congestion in the market area.