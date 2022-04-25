Market checking carried out in Bhaderwah to curb overpricing, sale of unhygienic commodities

Bhaderwah: The authorities carried out a surprise market checking in Bhaderwah to ensure that consumers are getting essential commodities as per rate list and in hygienic condition during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The surprise checking was held under the supervision of tehsildar Bhadarwah Showket Hayat Mattoo along with EO MC Bhadarwah Yousuf-Ul-Umar and Dr Shahnawaz from Department of Veterinary Bhadarwah, officers of CAPD, Municipality and Police.