Markets abuzz with Eid shoppers in Rajouri

Rajouri: The market areas in Rajouri district are witnessing a heavy rush of Eid shoppers with people in large numbers busy shopping for the upcoming festival of Eid.
In Rajouri town, market areas are abuzz with shoppers. " These five days before the festival of Eid are like a purchasing festival in Rajouri town as thousands of people especially from village areas visit the market and shop for essentials." Rajesh Gupta, trade body president said.
He added that most of the rush is seen either at grocery shops where people buy ration items for cooking or at garment shops where people buy new clothes which they will wear on the festival of Eid.
“These days are like a festival in the entire market and one cannot even walk easily in the town area," he added.