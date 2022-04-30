Markets abuzz with Eid shoppers in Rajouri

Rajouri: The market areas in Rajouri district are witnessing a heavy rush of Eid shoppers with people in large numbers busy shopping for the upcoming festival of Eid.

In Rajouri town, market areas are abuzz with shoppers. " These five days before the festival of Eid are like a purchasing festival in Rajouri town as thousands of people especially from village areas visit the market and shop for essentials." Rajesh Gupta, trade body president said.