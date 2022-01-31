Married daughter entitled for compassionate appointment under Rules 1994: HC

Srinagar: The High Court Monday held a married daughter dependent on the Government employee who dies in harness was entitled for compassionate appointment under Jammu and Kashmir (Compassionate Appointment) Rules, 1994.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar ruled this while allowing a plea by one Shabeena Khan, a married daughter of late Saleema Khan, who died in harness while serving as Senior Technician in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in 2014.

The competent authority in SKIMS had formally conveyed to Khan that she was not entitled to compassionate appointment for the reason that under SRO 43 of 1994, a female government servant after marriage was not dependent upon her parents. Khan had challenged the SKIMS communication in a plea through counsel Lone Altaf.