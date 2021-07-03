Masarat Kar elected president of Municipal Council Sopore

Sopore: National conference councillor Masarat Nissar Kar was today elected as president of Municipal council Sopore and Mohammed Yousuf Radoo also a national conference councillor as its vice president.

Masarat defeated her opponent Irfan Ali by a margin of six votes. An official said that out of 18 councillors, 12 voted were polled in favour of Masarat while her opponent Irfan Ali got only 6 votes.

Similarly for vice president Mohd Yousuf Radoo got 12 votes while his opponent Abdul Ahad Malla got 06 votes.

On the occasion, Masarat while thanking the councillors for electing her, said that she will give better civic amenities to the residents of Sopore town. "I along with the entire team of Municipal Council Sopore including concillors, will ensure better civic facilities in the town and our focus will be to provide proper sanitation besides neat and clean atmosphere to the town residents.”

Municipal council Sopore has 21 municipal wards. Two councillors were killed in a militant attack in March 2021 reducing the number of votes to 19. Out of them 18 votes were polled today and one councillor remained absent.