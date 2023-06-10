Masjid, school, 4 houses gutted in Gurez

Bandipora: In a late-night blaze in the Gurez valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, a masjid, a school, and at least four houses were gutted.

Fire and emergency personnel, police, and the army were on the job to douse the massive blaze reported from Mazgund village in Gurez's Tulail Tehsil.

With the structures in the valley being mostly wooden, the locals shared apprehensions that the fire would go out of control. Many locals had joined the efforts to put out the fire.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Gurez, Mudasir Ahamd, told Greater Kashmir that preliminary reports suggest a mosque and a government middle school, besides four to five other structures, were engulfed in the blaze. The flames were being doused off when the reports last came in.