Masoodi calls on LG Sinha, raises urgent matters

Srinagar: National Conference Member Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Delhi and raised a number of urgent matters of public importance with the LG, a press note said.
Masoodi voiced concern about outbreak of Hepatitis in Turka Tachloo and its adjoining areas in Yaripora, Kulgam, suspected to be caused due to supply of untreated drinking water.
While demanding immediate steps to control and prevent spread of the disease, Masoodi pointed out that the Filtration plants at Yaripora, Bugam, Behibagh, Kulgam and a few Water Supply Schemes like one at Khrew and Kullar, though constructed at a huge a cost using taxpayers money, are not functional or only partly functional due to small disputes that could be settled with some commitment and call for immediate resolution.
Masoodi demanded constitution of high level committee to look into and resolve all the disputes so that scores of dysfunctional drinking water facilities are made operational and safe drinking water made available to people of respective area.
Masoodi expressed his dismay over inordinate delay in making necessary modifications in Srinagar Master Plan 2034. He said that though the SDA invited public response to the proposed modification more than six months back, yet the matter is inexplicably kept pending to agony and inconvenience of inhabitants of built up areas denied permission to raise construction due to arbitrary inclusion in prohibition zones and unrealistic land use laid down in the Master Plan.
The problem of alarming dust pollution in Khrew area and its adverse impact on ecosystem and public health and loss of livelihood was also highlighted and steps suggested by Masoodi to bring relief to the affected population of Khrew and adjoining areas worst affected by the pollution.
Masoodi reiterated his stand that instead of auctioning now shut down JKCL, to set up one more cement plant, the land be used to establish an Industrial Estate for local youth to set up non-polluting and eco - friendly industrial units and a part of the land earmarked for proposed college at Khrew.
Masoodi emphasised that one more cement factory would be beyond “ carrying capacity” of an otherwise dust saturated atmosphere and bring further destruction to the area.