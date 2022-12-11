Masoodi calls on LG Sinha, raises urgent matters

Srinagar: National Conference Member Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Delhi and raised a number of urgent matters of public importance with the LG, a press note said.

Masoodi voiced concern about outbreak of Hepatitis in Turka Tachloo and its adjoining areas in Yaripora, Kulgam, suspected to be caused due to supply of untreated drinking water.

While demanding immediate steps to control and prevent spread of the disease, Masoodi pointed out that the Filtration plants at Yaripora, Bugam, Behibagh, Kulgam and a few Water Supply Schemes like one at Khrew and Kullar, though constructed at a huge a cost using taxpayers money, are not functional or only partly functional due to small disputes that could be settled with some commitment and call for immediate resolution.

Masoodi demanded constitution of high level committee to look into and resolve all the disputes so that scores of dysfunctional drinking water facilities are made operational and safe drinking water made available to people of respective area.