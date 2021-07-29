Masoodi calls on Union Finance Minister

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and demanded moratorium on loan repayment for MSME and small businesses.

According to a statement issued here, “Masoodi brought to the notice of the Union Finance Minister the predicaments suffered by the MSME and small traders in Jammu and Kashmir and drew her attention towards the disruptions caused by the successive Clampdowns and Covid-19 induced lock downs.”

Masoodi held that most of the start-ups and MSMEs have landed up in uncertainty due to the problem in the demand side. “The much needed deferment in repaying of loans will provide oxygen mask for the survival of distressed MSMEs, and other small scale traders and businesses. The repaying of loans, I implored upon the concerned minister should be postponed until the demand side improves. I told her how MSMEs and other small businesses have taken extra hit due to the interruption in the economy activity since 2019,” he said.