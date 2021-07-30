Masoodi gives ‘Zero Hour’ notice on important issues

Srinagar: NC MP has given “Zero Hour” notice to raise issues of grave concern to people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the party said in a statement today.

According to a statement issued here, the issues relate to the plight of eighty thousand daily rated, casual, need based Workers that constitute the backbone of key departments like PDD, PHE, Forest, Wildlife, Fisheries etc. Masoodi has stated that the Workers are waiting for their regularisation for decades and forced to live on meagre wages that also remain in arrears for months together. Masoodi has also highlighted the uncertainty faced by 172 CIC operators of the Rural Development Department and demanded their regularisation at the earliest.