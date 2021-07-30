Masoodi gives ‘Zero Hour’ notice on important issues

Srinagar: NC MP has given “Zero Hour” notice to raise issues of grave concern to people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the party said in a statement today.
According to a statement issued here, the issues relate to the plight of eighty thousand daily rated, casual, need based Workers that constitute the backbone of key departments like PDD, PHE, Forest, Wildlife, Fisheries etc. Masoodi has stated that the Workers are waiting for their regularisation for decades and forced to live on meagre wages that also remain in arrears for months together. Masoodi has also highlighted the uncertainty faced by 172 CIC operators of the Rural Development Department and demanded their regularisation at the earliest.
“NC MP has also raised the issue of manpower deficiency in healthcare care institutions across Jammu and Kashmir and in particular South Kashmir. Making pointed reference to the instances of deficiencies in Hospitals at all levels, Masoodi has stated the PHC Kapran, Verinag, and Covid Hospital at Check Wangnoo Qazigund are without services of a single doctor. The Model Hospital Doru with CT facility available doesn’t have an expert to operate it and PHC Verinag, though equipped with a digital X-ray machine does not have a technician to operate it. The situation is no different elsewhere. He has demanded fast track recruitment at all levels,” the statement reads.