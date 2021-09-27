Masoodi presents memorandum to union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari

In the memorandum, Masoodi demanded that Kastigarh (DODA)-Kapran (Anantnag), Desa-Adabal Tunnel, Wularhama (Pahalgam)-Machama (Tral), Pastun (Tral)-Shaar-e-Shalli (Pampore), Lethpora-khrew-Panthachowck By-pass, and Zaznar-Chatapani Tunnel on Mughal Road projects be taken up by the concerned ministry for early execution in order to give impetus to the region connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

While drawing attention of the concerned minister towards the importance of the said road projects, Masoodi said that connectivity remains a major issue in the remote areas and that the predicaments people suffer in wake of absence of proper surface connectivity are aggravated by the weather vagaries. He urged the visiting minister that the coming up of these much awaited road connectivity will give a boost to the economic activities in the areas around within its reach and also help locals to access health facilities in nearest towns and cities in the shortest possible time.