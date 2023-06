Srinagar: National Conference leader and MP Anantnag Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi today proposed a coherent plan to tackle the rampant rise of drug addiction cases in Kashmir.

In an interaction at Government Degree College (Boys) at Anantnag, Masoodi proposed an action plan titled “War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) “ which is aimed to tackle the rising cases of drug addiction among the young.