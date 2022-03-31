Masoodi seeks commencement of MBBS classes at AIIMS Awantipora

New Delhi: National Conference Member of Parliament (MP) from Anantnag today met Dr Mansukh L Mandaviya , Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) and demanded commencement of MBBS classes in current session at AIIMS Awantipora on the lines MBBS classes have been started at AIIMS Jammu, earlier started at Rishikesh are proposed to be started from off campus location near Jammu Airport.
Masoodi suggested that the MBBS classes for the current session in AIIMS Awantipora can be commenced at Islamic University of Science and Technology Campus Awantipora.
The campus, the Minister was informed, is spacious enough to accommodate the Ist MBBS classes till the AIIMS complex under construction is ready to house the Medical College.
The Minister assured Masoodi that the matter would be accorded active consideration and necessary steps taken. Masoodi emphasised the need to speed up the process as the candidates selected and allotted to different colleges face immense inconvenience.
Masoodi reiterated his demand for supplementing medical infrastructure and equipment at SKIMS and four District Hospitals in south Kashmir.
He in particular brought to the notice of the Minister the immense hardship faced by the CKD patients advised to undergo kidney transplant.
The Minister was told the CKD patients because of shortage of adequate facilities at Srinagar are forced to travel to healthcare centres at far off places and spend a huge amount on the transplant that drains all their resources.
He suggested setting up a Kidney Hospital at SKIMS to cater to the medical and surgical requirements of such patients.
Masoodi demanded setting up of a PET Scan, Cath Lab and MRI at MAMH District Hospital Anantnag.
He pointed out that 8 million people are dependent on a single PET Scan at SKIMS and are forced to wait for weeks together for their turn, defeating the very purpose of PET Scan.
He also demanded setting up of Dialysis facilities at Subdistrict Hospital level and thereafter at PHC level.