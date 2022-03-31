Masoodi seeks commencement of MBBS classes at AIIMS Awantipora

Masoodi suggested that the MBBS classes for the current session in AIIMS Awantipora can be commenced at Islamic University of Science and Technology Campus Awantipora.

The campus, the Minister was informed, is spacious enough to accommodate the Ist MBBS classes till the AIIMS complex under construction is ready to house the Medical College.

The Minister assured Masoodi that the matter would be accorded active consideration and necessary steps taken. Masoodi emphasised the need to speed up the process as the candidates selected and allotted to different colleges face immense inconvenience.