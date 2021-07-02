Masoodi tours health facilities in Awantipora

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag (Retd) Justice Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday conducted a tour of various health facilities in Awantipora town of district Pulwama.
According to a statement issued here, Masoodi interacted with the patients and staff, ‘who apprised him about the dearth of various equipment and medical and paramedical staff at the health facility.’
“Successive regimes since 2015 have unfortunately ignored the lone health center and shelved its much needed up gradation to meet the ever increasing needs of the huge populace of Awantipura, Barsoo, Lethpora, Jawbhera, Noorpora, Buhu, and Kanji Nag. Converting the said PHC into Trauma hospital will however go a long way in bringing much needed respite to the large populace living in the catchment area of the said PHC. I hope the concerned authorities will give the much needed face lift to the health facility on priority basis,” he said.
Masoodi also expressed concern over the delay in the construction work on proposed AIIMS coming up at Awantipura. He said that at a time construction at AIIMS Jammu is going on in full swing, the same proposed medical facility for Awantipura is not seeing any headway. He impressed upon the concerned agencies to remove all the bottlenecks in the early execution of the project so that the large populace in south and central Kashmir starts benefiting from it.