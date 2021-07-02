Masoodi tours health facilities in Awantipora

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag (Retd) Justice Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday conducted a tour of various health facilities in Awantipora town of district Pulwama.

According to a statement issued here, Masoodi interacted with the patients and staff, ‘who apprised him about the dearth of various equipment and medical and paramedical staff at the health facility.’

“Successive regimes since 2015 have unfortunately ignored the lone health center and shelved its much needed up gradation to meet the ever increasing needs of the huge populace of Awantipura, Barsoo, Lethpora, Jawbhera, Noorpora, Buhu, and Kanji Nag. Converting the said PHC into Trauma hospital will however go a long way in bringing much needed respite to the large populace living in the catchment area of the said PHC. I hope the concerned authorities will give the much needed face lift to the health facility on priority basis,” he said.