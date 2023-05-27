Mass fish mortality in Dal Lake | Order thorough investigation: Tarigami

Srinagar: Expressing serious concern over the reports of mass fish mortality in Dal Lake, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has demanded a thorough probe.

In a statement, he said the sudden death of a large number of fish in Dal Lake following heavy rains in the last two days has triggered panic among locals. This tragic incident not only poses a severe threat to the fragile ecosystem of the lake but also jeopardizes the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on the lake for their sustenance, Tarigami said.

“Preserving the ecological balance of Dal Lake is of utmost importance. We urge concerned authorities to depute environmental experts to ascertain the cause of fish mortality so as to ensure that the lake’s ecosystem is restored and such incidents are prevented in future,” CPI(M) leader said.