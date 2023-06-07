Massive anti-smoking enforcement drive held across Kashmir

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir today in collaboration with the Civil Administration held a massive enforcement drive across Kashmir Valley and fined COTPA violators.
The drive was conducted as per circular instructions issued by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on the instructions of Secretary Health and Medical Education, Shri Bhupinder Kumar.
During the enforcement drive, besides imposing fines on violators as per the COTPA law, people were also counselled against tobacco use and awareness was given about the ill effects of smoking.
During the drives scores of people were fined on the spot and thousands of rupees were also collected from them. They were encouraged to avoid cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Pertinently, the Directorate of Health Services on May 31 celebrated World No Tobacco Day in Srinagar, which was attended by top health dignitaries and various other stakeholders besides a large number of people and NGOs. During the celebrations, the Secretary Health had directed for effective implementation of the COTPA Act in Jammu and Kashmir.