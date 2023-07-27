Massive protest taken out in Sopore against installation of smart meters

Sopore: Massive protest against the installation of smart meters was taken out in Sopore on Thursday.

The residents of various localities of Sopore town in Baramulla district hit the roads in protest over the issue.

Reports said that the residents of various localities including Muslimpeer, Kraltang, Teliyan, Arampora, and Mahrajpora held a massive protest near police station Sopore against the smart meter installation. The people from these areas came on the roads along with women and children and blocked the Sopore-Bandipora road affecting traffic movement for hours while raising slogans against the administration. They termed the smart meters as unacceptable.

“We are poor and middle-class families here; we cannot afford to pay huge amounts against the bills generated by these smart meters. It is totally unacceptable,” protesters said.