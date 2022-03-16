Math Festival for children organised
Awantipora: To encourage creative thinking and discovery among the school students, the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) Wednesday organised a Math Festival as part of their ongoing ‘International Day of Mathematics’ celebrations.
According to a press note, the festival was targeted at school children and included innovative activities on insightful mathematical ideas for more than 150 students from 9th to 12th standard representing several districts of the valley.
The festival was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil A Romshoo, who was the Chief Guest at the event. Prof Romshoo lauded the efforts of the Department in conducting such unique outreach programmes and said, “Such creative initiatives especially targeted at our community and particularly the new generation is responsible for establishing IUST as a socially responsible institution”.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Manzoor Malik also addressed the gathering and lauded the departments for this distinct festival. He encouraged the young participants to read more expository and interdisciplinary books on Mathematics, which would debunk a lot of myths about the subject.
Earlier, Head of the Department Prof Fozia Qazi elaborated on fun ways of looking at mathematics problem while introducing the theme of the festival.
A key part of the festival was an interactive exhibition on topics like ‘fourth dimension’, ‘math of soap bubbles’, ‘clock arithmetic’, ‘estimation of pi’, ‘rubber-sheet geometry’ and ‘math in arts and crafts’, which saw a highly involved and enthusiastic participation of the school students. Senior Assistant Prof. Mathematics Dr Peer Bilal proposed the vote of thanks.