Math Festival for children organised

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Manzoor Malik also addressed the gathering and lauded the departments for this distinct festival. He encouraged the young participants to read more expository and interdisciplinary books on Mathematics, which would debunk a lot of myths about the subject.

Earlier, Head of the Department Prof Fozia Qazi elaborated on fun ways of looking at mathematics problem while introducing the theme of the festival.

A key part of the festival was an interactive exhibition on topics like ‘fourth dimension’, ‘math of soap bubbles’, ‘clock arithmetic’, ‘estimation of pi’, ‘rubber-sheet geometry’ and ‘math in arts and crafts’, which saw a highly involved and enthusiastic participation of the school students. Senior Assistant Prof. Mathematics Dr Peer Bilal proposed the vote of thanks.