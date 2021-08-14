Matter of pride as nation recognises services of JKP: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar Saturday said that it was a moment of pride for Jammu and Kashmir police to find the Nation recognising the service of outstanding merit beyond normal demands of duty.

According to a statement, IGP said that they have pledged to never fail in maintaining the standards set by the brave hearts who have laid their lives in the service of nation.

“It is a matter of pride for JKP to find the Nation recognising the service of outstanding merit beyond the normal demands of duty which the brave hearts of this force have rendered,” the statement reads.

It reads that Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shauriya Chakra for Martyrs ASI Babu Ram, Constable Altaf and SPO Shahbaz was a moment of pride for Jammu and Kashmir police. “We pledge to never fail in maintaining the standards set by these brave hearts,” the IGP said. KNS