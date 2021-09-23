Mayor SMC, VC MANUU, Secy NFCH call on LG

Srinagar: Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan. The Mayor apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental and other issues of public importance, said a statement. The Lt Governor advised the Mayor to take comprehensive measures for ensuring better service delivery to the people and make Srinagar a more sustainable and vibrant city.

Meanwhile, Manoj Pant, Secretary National Foundation for Communal Harmony met the Lt Governor and discussed about the Foundation’s programmes aimed at promoting communal harmony, and fostering unity in diversity, besides reaching out to the victims of violence, especially children, through collaborative social action. The Lt Governor appreciated NFCH for working with a vision of strengthening the spirit of national integration, and encouraging interfaith dialogue for promoting peace & prosperity amongst all the sects. Later, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University also called on Lt Governor and discussed various ongoing teaching and research programmes in the University for promoting Urdu Language. He also projected issues pertaining to distance education programmes of the University, besides power and water supply in University’s campus at Budgam. The Lt Governor advised the VC to incorporate students’ feedback culture while maintaining the high standards of the University. The Lt Governor assured him that the issues projected would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.