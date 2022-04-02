MBBS aspirants plead equitable seat distribution among categories

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, a delegation of aspirants said, “Open merit is the largest section of the population, yet has the smallest seat share,” he said. The delegation said the recent seat matrix that had been issued was “murder of merit” as a majority of the seats were in various categories. “We respect the various categories and the steps to uplift these but it does not mean that poor people working hard in OM are deprived of their rights,” another aspirant said.

The registration process for NEET UG is set to begin this month as per National Testing Authority. The exams are usually held in the month of June. In J&K, 1100 MBBS seats are filled through this exam, in which thousands of candidates appear.