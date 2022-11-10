MC Prez Uri, Vice-Prez win floor test

Srinagar: Municipal Committee Uri (MCU) President Bharat Kumar and Vice-President Mohd Younis Beigh on Wednesday won the floor test after no-confidence motion was moved against them.
The floor test was conducted in which 13 councillors had participated.
“Six councillors went against the President and Vice-President while they got the support of seven councillors,” Executive Officer Municipal Committee Uri, Farooq Rather told Greater Kashmir.
On 1st November, seven ward councillors of Municipal Committee Uri (MCU) submitted a no-confidence motion against its President and Vice-Present.
In their letters to the Executive Officer, the councillors had said that both were not working as per the best wishes of the general public and have ignored all of them since last year.
Following this, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Uri informed all the councillors about the special meeting pertaining to the floor test and its conduct on 9th November.
It is pertinent to mention here that Kumar has been contesting the municipal committee elections from the congress party while Beigh won as an independent candidate.