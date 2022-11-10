MC Prez Uri, Vice-Prez win floor test

Srinagar: Municipal Committee Uri (MCU) President Bharat Kumar and Vice-President Mohd Younis Beigh on Wednesday won the floor test after no-confidence motion was moved against them.

The floor test was conducted in which 13 councillors had participated.

“Six councillors went against the President and Vice-President while they got the support of seven councillors,” Executive Officer Municipal Committee Uri, Farooq Rather told Greater Kashmir.

On 1st November, seven ward councillors of Municipal Committee Uri (MCU) submitted a no-confidence motion against its President and Vice-Present.