MC Sopore organises special cleanliness drive

Sopore: In a concerted effort to bolster the nationwide sanitation and cleanliness initiative “Swachhata Hi Seva” 2023, Municipal Council Sopore organised a cleanliness drive under the “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek saath” campaign as part of the special campaign on Sunday.

Masrat Rasool Kar President Municipal council Sopore lead the massive clean-up drive at health centers, bus stand, Subhana Play stadium, and near water bodies.

The event in Sopore was a remarkable success as a collective efforts of all stakeholders including government employees and students of various educational institutions of the town who came together to make the event an outstanding accomplishment.

The event saw the participation of prominent figures, including MC President Masrat Kar, CEO Tariq Reshi, ZEO Abdul Salam, BMO Sopore Dr. Zulfikar Sofi, Welkin school Patron Haji Anayatullah Hajini, Industrial estate Sopore President Javid Ahmad Bhat, Founder of Rahat NGO Ashiq Hussain Zaki, G.N Kabali from NGO Dawn, members from Youth services and Sports, Councilors, trade body members, employees of Social Forestry and R&B,

Later on the occasion ADC Sopore Shabir Ahmad Raina also joined and appreciated the MC Sopore for their efforts in making this event a grand successful.