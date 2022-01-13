MCB starts sprinkling salt on frozen Bhaderwah roads

Bhaderwah: The recent snowfall and cold weather conditions resulted in frozen roads and slippery conditions in Bhaderwah, and the Municipal Committee Bhaderwah (MCB) Thursday responded by sprinkling salt on lanes and by-lanes.
Dozens of MEB employees started sprinkling salt in different wards of the town after reports of frozen roads posing threat to people in various areas of Bhaderwah.
The drive was started from Ganpat Bazaar, Takiya Chowk, Seri Bazaar, and Jamia Masjid locality where people were suffering due to frozen roads and slippery conditions.
Sajid Malik, an MCB employee said that after receiving reports, they had been directed to remove the snow from the by-lanes of the town besides sprinkling salt on frozen roads.
People appreciated the initiative of MCB Bhaderwah.
Bhaderwah recorded the minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius as the cold wave swept the entire Chenab Valley, adding to the woes of the residents.