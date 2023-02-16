MD KPDCL asks officers to improve performance to minimise power losses

Srinagar: The Managing Director KPDCL convened the revenue meeting of O&M Divisions of KPDCL and status of transit camps today.

The review meeting of all O&M Divisions of KPDCL was held under the chairmanship of Managing Director KPDCL Yasin M. Choudhary.

The Managing Director, while emphasising on quality and reliable power supply to consumers, took detailed review on the status of revenue realisation, reduction in AT&C loss, inspection details.

While discussing the revenue realisation progress MD KPDCL highlighted the issue of high AT&C losses and directed Divisional heads to improve their performance and monitor losses feeder-wise and make Feeder Managers and other staff to be accountable on set parameters and deadlines.