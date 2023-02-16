MD KPDCL asks officers to improve performance to minimise power losses

Srinagar: The Managing Director KPDCL convened the revenue meeting of O&M Divisions of KPDCL and status of transit camps today.
The review meeting of all O&M Divisions of KPDCL was held under the chairmanship of Managing Director KPDCL Yasin M. Choudhary.
The Managing Director, while emphasising on quality and reliable power supply to consumers, took detailed review on the status of revenue realisation, reduction in AT&C loss, inspection details.
While discussing the revenue realisation progress MD KPDCL highlighted the issue of high AT&C losses and directed Divisional heads to improve their performance and monitor losses feeder-wise and make Feeder Managers and other staff to be accountable on set parameters and deadlines.
Divisions with poor performance were given time bound targets to improve their performance keeping in view the last two months of the current financial year.
Chief Engineer (Distribution) highlighted the less revenue recovery from the consumers from most of the Sub Divisions and asked the concerned officers to take every possible effort for recovery of the revenue from every consumer to meet the target.
MD directed the officers to prioritise Smart Metering Project, Amnesty Scheme, and Improvement in Billing and Collection efficiency including disconnecting the defaulters who have not yet availed the Amnesty Scheme.
The Managing Director issued directions to the concerned officials of KPDCL to expedite all the pending works of Transit Camps and directed them to complete the projects well before deadline.
The meeting was attended among others by Chief Engineer (Distribution) KPDCL Kashmir, all Superintending Engineers of O&M Circles of KPDCL, all Executive Engineers of O&M Divisions of KPDCL, CEO IT&C Division Kashmir, Assistant Ex Engineer Special Sub Division Tangmarg and all AEE’s of KPDCL (Distribution Wing) through virtual mode.