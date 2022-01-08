MD KPDCL visits Srinagar, Budgam areas to review power restoration

He said that the MD KPDCL also visited district Budgam that had been more affected amongst central districts.

The spokesman said that in district Budgam, the MD visited various restoration sites and receiving stations of Sheikhpora Budgam, Ichgam, Krimshair, Khansahab, Chadoora, and other areas.

He said that due to continued overnight snowfall across Kashmir, load supplied to Kashmir in the morning had reduced to 638 MW due to 33 KV and 11 KV line faults, and restoration teams of KPDCL were flung into action since morning and the restoration helped in a consistent increase in load and by evening, the load supplied had touched 1317 MW, with all 33 KV lines functional.