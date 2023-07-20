MD NHIDCL inspects Z-Morh, Zojila tunnel projects

The MD directed the NHIDCL officers to beautify the muck dumping areas near Sonamarg to maintain the beautiful landscapes of this famous tourist place.

Pertinently, Z-Morh project comprises a 6.5-km tunnel with a parallel escape tunnel and a 5.5 km approach road.

After completion, it will provide an all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg.

Similarly, while reviewing Zojila project, the MD was informed that 35 percent of works have been completed as on date.

He was also apprised that this project comprises 13.15 km main tunnel and 17.81 km approach road, scheduled to be completed in the month of September 2026.

During the visit, he appreciated the efforts of the ground team for constructing such projects of national importance in harsh climatic conditions.

He also directed all the stakeholders of both the projects to complete the projects on scheduled timelines.

Interacting with NHIDCL officers on the occasion, the MD said that both the projects, once completed, would entirely transform the socioeconomic aspect of the area by promoting tourism.

He said that the projects also have a strategic role as they will provide an all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, which will facilitate easier movement of the armed forces, and their logistics to the higher reaches of Leh.