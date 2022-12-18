Meant for Ramhall R&B’s AEE office working at Handwara

“We are unable to figure out why we are being deprived of our rights. We want to ask authorities why the AEE office is functioning at Handwara,” Idrees a local youth, told Greater Kashmir. “The R&B division office is already stationed at Handwara and keeping Ramhall’s AEE office there is in no means helpful for the people,” he added. The youth of the area said that working at the AEE office at Ramhall would certainly increase the avenues to earn livelihood.

Block Development Council Chairman Ramhall Sheikh Yasin told Greater Kashmir that one could understand working of the office at Handwara due to the tense situation across Kashmir in early nineties “but now when situation happens to be normal, the working of AEE office at Handwara was beyond the imagination of common people,” he said. “I have brought this issue into the notice of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Sagar Dattatary, he has assured me of shifting the office to its original place within a couple of days," DDC Chairman added.