Medic and avid mountaineer offers tips on trekking

Ganderbal: “Trekking improves cardiovascular strength and cleanses the lungs, as trekking locations are mainly away from the hustle and bustle of the city and are without much pollution”, said Dr Feroz Khan a surgeon working with health department Kashmir and an avid mountaineer.

The advice came as walking up the mountains is seen to be offering a host of benefits to both body and mind. There is a huge number of people going for trekking in Kashmir particularly after the COVID-19 situation eased.

Many want to experience a walk through snow clad mountains and flower valleys, or just a trek up the hill outside the city. While trekking mostly involves walking, it is nothing like a walk in the park — it requires stamina, lung power and strong legs. Experts say that preparing for a trek itself is full of benefits.

Dr Feroz recently completed the Kashmir Great Lakes Trek with his fellow trekkers.

"The cardio exercise done before and during the trek prevents lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol,” he said. While trekking can help keep bone diseases, like osteoporosis, and vitamin-D deficiency at bay, it is also good at helping quit addiction issues like smoking and alcohol, he said. Dr Feroz says that trekkers should take several precautions and avoid certain health hazards.