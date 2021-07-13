Medical Aid Centre WarporaMagam lacks staff, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of WarporaMagam in north Kashmir’s Handwara are expressing resentment against the authorities for the lack of adequate staff at medical aid centre, creating hardships for the locals.
The residents said that the health centre was inadequately staffed due to which patient care had been badly hit.
They said that only one employee has been deputed here which tells upon the smooth functioning of the health centre.
"The employee deputed here comes once a week due to which people are forced to visit District Hospital Handwara for a small ailments," said a local.
The locals said that the existing building of Medical Aid Centre was damaged on the posterior side but the authorities had not taken any steps to renovate it.
The residents said that they had several times brought this issue to the notice of the concerned officials but nothing concrete had been done so far.
They have sought immediate intervention of the Chief Medical Officer, Kupwara in this regard so that their genuine grievances are redressed.
They appealed the LG's administration to upgrade the existing medical aid centre to the next level so that they could avail the health facilities at their doorsteps.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) ChogalDrYousuf said that he had written to higher ups for the renovation of the building.
He refuted the claims of locals pertaining to the absence of employee deputed here.
"Let the locals approach me with written complaint I will certainly take stern action against the employees if found guilty," he said.