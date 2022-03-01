Medical camp held at Panzgam in Kupwara

Srinagar: A medical and dental camp was organised at Panzgam in Kupwara today..
According to a press note by PRO Defence Udhampur the camp was organised under the aegis of VAJR DIV, to provide medical and dental care to the civilian patients of Panzgam, Mukam, Dardpura and adjoining Villages from 9 am to 2 pm.
A total of 352 patients were treated which include 115 males,150 females, 87 children by a team of two medical officers, a lady medical officer and a dental officer from Army Medical Corps and Army Dental Corps.
The facilities provided at the camp included medical checkup of civilian to exclude major diseases, dental checkup including treatment of dental caries and other ailments, ECG to exclude any cardiac diseases, diabetic clinics including Random Blood Sugar checking, treatment of musculoskeletal pain by ultrasonic therapy, Intraferrential therapy and IR therapy by physiotherapist.
A live demonstration on CPR with active participation and in hand training of civilian using mannequin was also conducted at camp site. Army further distributed N-95 mask and sanitizers to the patient and also catered for refreshment at the camp site for visiting patients. Ambulance facility for transportation of old age patient and ladies from village to camp site was also provided.
“Patients were overwhelmed by arrangement done by Indian Army and thanked for providing such medical facilities at their door step. They further appreciated the knowledge imparted to them on CPR & hygiene sanitation,”the press note said.