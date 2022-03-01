Medical camp held at Panzgam in Kupwara

Srinagar: A medical and dental camp was organised at Panzgam in Kupwara today..

According to a press note by PRO Defence Udhampur the camp was organised under the aegis of VAJR DIV, to provide medical and dental care to the civilian patients of Panzgam, Mukam, Dardpura and adjoining Villages from 9 am to 2 pm.

A total of 352 patients were treated which include 115 males,150 females, 87 children by a team of two medical officers, a lady medical officer and a dental officer from Army Medical Corps and Army Dental Corps.