Medical camp organised in Srinagar

Srinagar: 132 Battalion of the CRPF deployed at Lal Chowk Srinagar organised a free medical camp under the Civic Action programme at community hall, PS- Maisuma, Lal Chowk on Thursday.

Under the Civic Action Programme a medical camp was organized with an aim to provide primary health care to the needy public. In the camp, people were given free health checkups, administered medicines, provided medical guidance and medical kits and medicines free of cost. During the inauguration of the program, Ajay Kumar Yadav, IGP, Srinagar Sector CRPF, acknowledged the commitment of 132 Bn CRPF and expressed appreciation towards the growing teamwork. Local Intizamiya committee, Maisuma, president Altaf Hussain also appreciated initiates and human gesture towards the common public.

Efforts of Ajay Kumar, Mathew A John, DIGP, Srinagar South, Ranjan Kumar Baruah, Commanant-132 Bn along with unit officers were praised by the public. Shivam Sidhardh, SDPO Kothibagh, Inspector Tariq Ahmed SHO Maisuma, Dr Junaid Mehraj, Dr. K Yaminichelvi, SMO of 117 Bn CRPF, Dr Tufail Anjum Reshi, GDMO of 79 Bn CRPF and Dr. Mudawar Saleem, MO 132 Bn CRPF were present on the occasion.