Meditation session held at Police Training School Manigam

Srinagar: A meditation session was organised at the Police Training School Manigam Ganderbal by the Vihangam Yog organisation.

Vihangam Yog is a globally renowned meditation. In more than 50 countries people are getting benefits from this meditation.

The president of this organisation Sant Pravar Vigyan Deo Jee Maharaj blessed the atmosphere with his presence and divine discourse. He initiated more than 700 participants there.

This organisation was established in 1924 and associated with UN-Habitat to promote world peace and unity. It is also affiliated with UN-Ecosoc as special consultative status to serve society.

Vihangam Yog meditation is completely scientific and irrespective of caste, class and religion, it is done by all people. In many neurological researches this meditation is found as the highest degree of meditation ever known.

In today's programme, DIG Sujeet Kumar, SSP Zubair Ahmed Khan, DSP Kulvinder Singh, many doctors, journalists, government personnel and trainees of PTS, Manigam were present. In the beginning of the programme a lamp was lit as a symbol of light and knowledge.

The Regional Passport Officer Srinagar shared his experience of getting benefits from this Vihangam Yog meditation when he was to recover from cancer and brain tumor surgery.

Then authorised meditation instructor Pracharak Bharat Ratna explained the scientific aspects of Vihangam Yog meditation describing the neurological research done on it at various centres.

Finally, Sant Pravar Vigyan Deo Ji Maharaj delivered his divine speech on the meditation process and taught the practical way to everyone. All the VIP guests and main active volunteers received mementos at the stage through Sant Pravar Vigyan Deo Ji.

Actually, this session is the initiation of a Sankalp Yatra of meditation awareness from 17 July to 17 December from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Then on 18 December the first phase of Swarved Mahamandir (the world's biggest meditation centre) will be inaugurated at Varanasi.