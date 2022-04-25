Meet with citizens held at Old Airfield Srinagar

On this occasion, a Book titled “House of Terror” was released, which is the biography of Anwar @ Umar. The book brings out the trials and tribulations of his journey from a terrorist to an Ikhwan.

The book highlights the process of radicalisation of youth by Pakistan and its hybrid terrorists and OGWs in Kashmir, since 1980. It also busts the myth of Pakistan’s ‘Jagmohan Theory’ about genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

It narrates the entire process of how the youth were sent to POJK/ Pakistan and Afghanistan for indoctrination, training and equipping as jihadis for Pakistan’s war against India using Kashmiris and Kashmir,” the press note said.