Meet with citizens held at Old Airfield Srinagar

Srinagar: A meeting was organised with local citizens hailing from various parts of the valley at Old Airfield, Srinagar under the aegis of Headquarter Victor Force chaired by Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps.
According to a press note, the event saw an overwhelming response of the citizens from North and South Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by General Officers Commanding Victor Force, Kilo Force and 31 Sub Area.
On this occasion, a Book titled “House of Terror” was released, which is the biography of Anwar @ Umar. The book brings out the trials and tribulations of his journey from a terrorist to an Ikhwan.
The book highlights the process of radicalisation of youth by Pakistan and its hybrid terrorists and OGWs in Kashmir, since 1980. It also busts the myth of Pakistan’s ‘Jagmohan Theory’ about genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.
It narrates the entire process of how the youth were sent to POJK/ Pakistan and Afghanistan for indoctrination, training and equipping as jihadis for Pakistan’s war against India using Kashmiris and Kashmir,” the press note said.
The General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps expressed Army’s unconditional support and gratitude towards the citizens and assured all out efforts towards redressal of issues projected by them.
The evening concluded with Iftar Party followed by Namaz. Everyone attending the meeting expressed their sense of satisfaction towards Army’s effort towards reaching out to them and welcomed such initiatives in the future too, the press note added.