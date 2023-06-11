Meeting of Governing Council of BIS held in Srinagar

Srinagar: The sixth meeting of the Governing Council of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was convened successfully in Srinagar on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
The meeting was attended by Governing Council (GC) members and senior BIS officials. During the meeting, the work of BIS in recent years and various initiatives taken were lauded by the Minister and GC members.
Minister Ashwini Choubey also released the 10 lesson plans meant for the students and teachers under the “learning science via standards” initiative of BIS. “The Lesson Plans have been developed in simple and comprehensible language for convenience of students.”
The theme song of BIS was also released during the meeting along with a knowledge sharing platform and exchange forum, “Manak Rath”. The Exchange forum is meant for exchange of knowledge amongst Standard Clubs, school students and mentors. During the meeting the Minister specially hailed the creation of Standards Club through-out the country. He applauded the initiative of BIS regarding mapping the Indian Standards with various schemes by the Government of India and said it will not only accelerate the progress of implementation but also benefit common people of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of BIS informed that BIS is creating a quality culture in India via training and connecting the district officials, schools and technical Institutes with BIS.
He also informed that BIS has registered more than 34000 Manak Mitras and they are spreading the quality culture and awareness on Standards and BIS CARE App. He also updated the Council that BIS has increased the surveillance system to check various ISI Marked products.