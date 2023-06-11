Meeting of Governing Council of BIS held in Srinagar

Srinagar: The sixth meeting of the Governing Council of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was convened successfully in Srinagar on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

The meeting was attended by Governing Council (GC) members and senior BIS officials. During the meeting, the work of BIS in recent years and various initiatives taken were lauded by the Minister and GC members.

Minister Ashwini Choubey also released the 10 lesson plans meant for the students and teachers under the “learning science via standards” initiative of BIS. “The Lesson Plans have been developed in simple and comprehensible language for convenience of students.”