Meeting to review elimination programme on Measles-Rubella held in Baramulla

Baramulla: To give impetus to the progress towards Measles-Rubella elimination in the district, a meeting of District Task Force (DTF) was held today at DC Office here under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the implementation of a road map formulated by the government for Measles, Rubella elimination from the country by 2023.

On the occasion, the DC said that our district has adequate healthcare infrastructure to manage the universal immunization programme and surveillance activities to achieve the target.