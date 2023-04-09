Mega enrollment drive achieves excellent results in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A mega enrollment drive has achieved success in Ganderbal district registering the highest percentage of fresh enrollments.
The district leads the chart with about 15.55% increase in enrollment. The mega enrollment drive was kick-started by the Department of Education Kashmir in all 10 districts of Kashmir Division from March 15 March to April 5.
“The drive evoked an unprecedented response and a great number of parents shifted their children from private schools to government schools,” said Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Majid Ahmad Kohli.
Kohli thanked the Principal Secretary of Education and Director of School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir for their support. “All the stakeholders put their best foot forward to set the bar as high as it could get and the results showed up in staggering numbers on the success graph. It is indeed a moment to bask in and savor and cherish as once again our district topped the charts registering the highest percentage of fresh enrollments this year in the entire division,” Kohli said.
He added that the District Administration Ganderbal in general and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir in particular played a pivotal role in making the drive successful. He also hailed the role of Deputy Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Nazir Ahmad Wani during the drive.
CEO Ganderbal expressed gratitude to all stakeholders including Principals of all the HSS, Zonal Education Officers of all the four zones, Lecturers, Headmasters of all the High Schools, and others for the contribution to the drive. “I express a special token of appreciation and gratitude for teachers who left no stone unturned to contribute significantly to the grand success.’’ The Department of Education was highly indebted to the PRI representatives and community at large for lending a hand of immense support to our endeavor,” Kohli said.