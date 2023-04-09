Mega enrollment drive achieves excellent results in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A mega enrollment drive has achieved success in Ganderbal district registering the highest percentage of fresh enrollments.

The district leads the chart with about 15.55% increase in enrollment. The mega enrollment drive was kick-started by the Department of Education Kashmir in all 10 districts of Kashmir Division from March 15 March to April 5.

“The drive evoked an unprecedented response and a great number of parents shifted their children from private schools to government schools,” said Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Majid Ahmad Kohli.

Kohli thanked the Principal Secretary of Education and Director of School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir for their support. “All the stakeholders put their best foot forward to set the bar as high as it could get and the results showed up in staggering numbers on the success graph. It is indeed a moment to bask in and savor and cherish as once again our district topped the charts registering the highest percentage of fresh enrollments this year in the entire division,” Kohli said.