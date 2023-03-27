Mega Enrollment drive launched at Zaldagar

Srinagar: All the Middle and Primary schools of Zone Zaldagar went for a road show, Mega Enrollment Drive under the mentorship of ZEO Zaldagar Razia Akhter cluster heads Taranum Saleem and Nikhat Mir.

ZEO Zaldagar and Principal GG Mohalla walked along with teachers and newly enrolled students. The rally started from Nawabazar and passed through various bylanes of the area.