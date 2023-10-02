Mega functions held in several districts to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti

Srinagar: On 154th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, mega functions were held at Anantnag, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kulgam to pay rich tributes to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as ‘Father of the Nation’.
On October 2 every year, people mark Gandhi Jayanti and remember the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is also observed as “International Day of Non-Violence” to disseminate the message of non-violence.
At Anantnag the main function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S. F. Hamid at the auditorium of Women’s Degree College Anantnag.
Speaking on the occasion, S F Hamid said that Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are a reflection of the enduring impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and principles. His unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence served as a catalyst for India’s struggle for independence, and his ideas continue to inspire the generations.
He further added that with Gandhi Clubs established in each educational institution of the district the aim is to instill Gandhi Ji’s teachings in the minds of young learners. The focus is on fostering a sense of social responsibility and promoting the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony and creating “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
It is pertinent to mention that in the month of September a series of programs were held across the district to celebrate various tenets in the teaching and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Such events included, debates, and competitions, seminars and discussions which were held to delve deeper into Gandhi’s philosophy and its relevance in contemporary society and how Gandhi’s principles can guide us in addressing the challenges of our time.
During today’s Gandhi Jayanti celebration, students from various educational institutions performed cultural shows based on various themes of Gandhian Philosophy. It was a testament to the power of unity and peace, values deeply cherished by the Mahatma.
Also throughout the event, various speakers delved into the depth of Gandhian philosophy and its enduring significance.
They emphasised how Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, and social justice remain pillars of strength and guidance in our modern world.
The speakers also stressed the importance of applying these principles to address contemporary challenges.
The event concluded with the felicitation of all the students who had participated in the events held across the district in the month of September to celebrate the teachings of Gandhi.
The Government Degree College Boys Pulwama hosted an extraordinary celebration marking the culmination of activities conducted under the Gandhi Jayanti program across the district by the Education Department.
The event was graced by the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom, and centered on a captivating array of programs by students, reflecting the essence of Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring legacy.
At the heart of the celebration was the active involvement of students in various engaging activities. The cultural program, a vibrant representation of India’s rich heritage, showcased the incredible talents of the young participants, who came together to honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.
The highlight of the event was the stirring speeches delivered by the students, echoing the profound Gandhian ideology. They emphasized the virtues of non-violence (Ahimsa), self-reliance (AtmaNirbarta), and Swachhata (cleanliness), all of which resonate deeply with Gandhi’s vision of a cleaner and more harmonious society.