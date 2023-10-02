Mega functions held in several districts to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti

Srinagar: On 154th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, mega functions were held at Anantnag, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kulgam to pay rich tributes to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as ‘Father of the Nation’.

On October 2 every year, people mark Gandhi Jayanti and remember the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is also observed as “International Day of Non-Violence” to disseminate the message of non-violence.

At Anantnag the main function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S. F. Hamid at the auditorium of Women’s Degree College Anantnag.

Speaking on the occasion, S F Hamid said that Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are a reflection of the enduring impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and principles. His unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence served as a catalyst for India’s struggle for independence, and his ideas continue to inspire the generations.

He further added that with Gandhi Clubs established in each educational institution of the district the aim is to instill Gandhi Ji’s teachings in the minds of young learners. The focus is on fostering a sense of social responsibility and promoting the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony and creating “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”