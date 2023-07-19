Mega hand-holding session for JJM stakeholders held at Kupwara

Kupwara: Mission Directorate, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K, in collaboration with District Project Management Unit, Jal Jeevan Mission, Kupwara conducted a day-long mega Handholding Session here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the aim of the hand holding session was to create awareness about the importance of water quality for public hygiene and demonstrations of Field Test Kits.

The sessions witnessed participation of different stakeholders including PRIs, Pani Samiti members, Field staff of Jal Shakti Department, ASHAs, AWWs, Staff of District Project Management Unit JJM, Implementation Support Agency (ISA), Water Testing Lab Staff, Field Testing Kit Users and other concerned.

The well-attended session was presided over by ADC Kupwara, Gh. Nabi Bhat who impressed upon the participants to take full benefit of this handholding-cum-awareness programme and fully learn from live demonstration of test kits.

The ADC highlighted the role of women in water conservation and said that women can play an important role in better management.