Mega health camp in Baramulla, Kupwara through Rotary International: Div Com

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday directed for holding Mega Medical Camp in District Baramulla and Kupwara.

The seven day Mega Health Camp is being conducted Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara in collaboration with Rotary International at Baramulla, Sopore and Kupwara during which surgeries of different specialities will be performed by the experts from outside the Jammu and Kashmir.

The tentative date for the medical camp has been fixed in the second half of November in which about fifty thousand patients will get treatment.

Patients belongings to Baramulla, Kupwara, Budgam and Bandipora will avail the opportunity of treatment from top surgeons and doctors of the country.