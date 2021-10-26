Mehbooba accuses Centre of resorting to vindictive action
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday accused the Centre of resorting to “vindictive” action against the Kashmiri youth and said such steps would “alienate them further” after cases were registered against some students here for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in a T20 international cricket match.
Reacting to it, the PDP president said the Centre should instead have tried to ascertain why the educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan.
“HM’s (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) ‘Mann ki baat’ with Kashmiri youth started with slapping UAPA against medical students for celebrating Pakistan’s win. Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GoI resorting to vindictive actions. Such steps will alienate them further,” Mufti tweeted.