Mehbooba asks Centre to restore dialogue on Kashmir

Mufti accused the BJP of misusing the state machinery to muzzle the voices of dissent in the country in general and Kashmir in particular.

“If better sense doesn’t prevail in BJP circles, India is all set to disintegrate on communal, regional and ethnic lines,” Mufti said.

The PDP chief said that in 1947, J&K preferred a Hindu-dominated India over a Muslim-majority Pakistan on the condition that its special status would be secured.

“The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru entered into accession with the then J&K leadership with a promise that the identity of the people of J&K will be protected,” she said.

Mufti said that if BJP had been in power at New Delhi at that point of time, J&K would not have been part of India today.