Mehbooba calls ending of 'darbar move' insensitive decision

GOIs recent decision to stop Darbar move is penny wise & pound foolish. Its economic & social benefits outnumber expenses incurred for moving the capital during summer & winter. Quite obvious that such insensitive decisions are taken by those who least care for J&K's welfare, she wrote on Twitter.