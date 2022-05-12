Mehbooba defaming country for publicity: Chugh

Jammu, May 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti of "defaming the country for cheap publicity."
In a statement, Chugh said that Mehbooba should stop spewing venom against the country which had strong foundations of democracy.
“India has strong democratic institutions and it cannot be compared with Pakistan, China or Sri Lanka. She (Mehbooba) is doing it for cheap publicity,” he said.
He alleged that J&K was looted by three families which were responsible for “bloodshed in Kashmir” and hindering the progress of this part of the country.