Mehbooba hoodwinked people in name of self-rule: Sunil Sharma

Awantipora: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary J&K Sunil Sharma on Saturday said it was “unjustified on part of Mehbooba Mufti to support Taliban as women had no rights under this regime”. He accused the former Chief Minister of "hoodwinking people in the name of autonomy, self-rule".
“When women have no rights in Afghanistan, how can madam (Mehbooba) support them,” Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of a function held here in connection with Gandhi Jayanti. He said that such “statements and remarks won’t be tolerated”. “It exhibits anti-national character. Women there have no rights” Sharma said. Sharma was responding to Mehbooba’s comments made last month in which the PDP president and former Chief Minister had remarked that the “Taliban are a new reality and if they follow the real Sharia Law, they can set an example for the world”.
The BJP general secretary said that “India is a democratic country and there are equal rights for women”.
“BJP has no duplicity and we have cleared out our stance regarding Afghanistan. What our government says, we stand by that,” Sharma said.
Sharma said that people of J&K have rejected family politics and the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration “stands nowhere”. “People of Kashmir have understood the family politics of the two families of J&K. The people have rejected them” Sharma said.
The senior BJP leader said “because of dynasty politics, hundreds of people, particularly youth have been killed”. He said that people are coming forward to support the BJP. “A tough fight has started between the BJP supporters and others. Some political parties are trying to confuse people in the Gupkar Declaration and PAGD. Now the two political parties are fighting for their recognition,” Sharma said.
Sharma said he was visiting Awantipora to oversee the cleanliness drive adding that BJP was “committed to take forward Gandhi ji's mission”. “Gandh ji’s dream of Swachbharat is being fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi”, Sharma said.