Mehbooba hoodwinked people in name of self-rule: Sunil Sharma

The BJP general secretary said that “India is a democratic country and there are equal rights for women”.

“BJP has no duplicity and we have cleared out our stance regarding Afghanistan. What our government says, we stand by that,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that people of J&K have rejected family politics and the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration “stands nowhere”. “People of Kashmir have understood the family politics of the two families of J&K. The people have rejected them” Sharma said.

The senior BJP leader said “because of dynasty politics, hundreds of people, particularly youth have been killed”. He said that people are coming forward to support the BJP. “A tough fight has started between the BJP supporters and others. Some political parties are trying to confuse people in the Gupkar Declaration and PAGD. Now the two political parties are fighting for their recognition,” Sharma said.