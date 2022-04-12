Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest here on Tuesday.
She said that she intended to visit the family of the Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian district who was attacked by militants in his native village on April 6.
The PDP President reacted on Twitter to her house arrest. "Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian.
GOI wilfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstream & muslims responsible for pandit exodus & doesn't want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed," she wrote.
However, officials said she was prevented from undertaking travel because of security reasons.