Mehbooba slams CDS Rawat's remarks on curbs in Kashmir

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday charged that repression was the Centre's only method to deal with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat warning of further curbs in Kashmir to tackle the recent violence, Mehbooba said his statement contradicts the official narrative that all is well in Kashmir. “Even after turning Kashmir into an open air prison, Bipin Rawat's statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOI’s only method to deal with the situation in J&K. It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here,” she tweeted.