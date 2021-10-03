Mehbooba welcomes decision to start ‘Beat the Retreat’ on IB

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday had inaugurated the ‘Beating the Retreat’ parade ceremony at Octroi Border Outpost (BOP) on the IB in Suchetgarh, Jammu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The ceremony on the lines of Amritsar's Wagah border reflects the great legacy and valour of the Border Security Force, India's first line of defence.”

Sinha said: “India, as a great nation, believes in peaceful coexistence and its security forces were vigilantly protecting its territorial integrity of the nation and effectively countering the nefarious conspiracies of the neighbouring country. Describing it as a historic day for J&K, Sinha averred that on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Border Security Force made a new beginning that would ensure a massive push to the border tourism in J&K, besides putting Suchetgarh on the global tourism map.”